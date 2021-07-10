DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.05). DURECT posted earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.08). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for DURECT.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 879.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,198,385 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,769,620 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 11,306.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,271,552 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,404 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of DURECT in the 1st quarter worth about $1,260,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DURECT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,791,545 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,287,000 after purchasing an additional 631,869 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DURECT by 17.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,539,176 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,007,000 after buying an additional 520,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DRRX traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.49. The company had a trading volume of 295,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,032. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.69. DURECT has a 52-week low of $1.41 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.83 million, a P/E ratio of -149.00 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

