Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

Separately, B. Riley lowered their target price on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 844 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DY opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $80.70. Dycom Industries has a fifty-two week low of $37.21 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

See Also: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.