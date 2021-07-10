Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its stake in Hudson Executive Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:HEC) by 66.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,946 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Hudson Executive Investment were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HEC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter worth $29,676,000. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter worth $13,873,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Hudson Executive Investment in the 1st quarter worth $8,016,000. Cowen AND Company LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 790.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 890,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,837,000 after purchasing an additional 790,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hudson Executive Investment by 276.1% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 681,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,362,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Hudson Executive Investment news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 5,000,000 shares of Hudson Executive Investment stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of HEC stock opened at $6.69 on Friday. Hudson Executive Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.31.

Hudson Executive Investment Company Profile

Hudson Executive Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

