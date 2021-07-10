Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $118,000 in Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dune Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:DUNE) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 12,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dune Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $6,371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $2,119,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $1,366,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $998,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Dune Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $976,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUNE opened at $9.76 on Friday. Dune Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77.

Dune Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

