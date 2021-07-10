Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $71,000 in FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 156,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 359.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FinVolution Group during the first quarter worth about $911,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 21.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,686,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,834,000 after acquiring an additional 472,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of FinVolution Group by 36.6% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 66,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 17,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.75% of the company’s stock.

Get FinVolution Group alerts:

FinVolution Group stock opened at $7.93 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 12 month low of $1.57 and a 12 month high of $10.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.06.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a return on equity of 26.09% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $322.49 million for the quarter.

FINV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup upgraded FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.72 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

FinVolution Group Profile

FinVolution Group, an investment holding company, operates an online consumer finance marketplace in the People's Republic of China. It operates a fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions. The company's platform provides standard and other loan products.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for FinVolution Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinVolution Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.