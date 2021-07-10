Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd reduced its position in TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. (NASDAQ:TWCT) by 49.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,957 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned about 0.06% of TWC Tech Holdings II worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWCT. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,958,000. Fortress Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,795,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,906,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,528,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in TWC Tech Holdings II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,253,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TWCT opened at $9.94 on Friday. TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91.

TWC Tech Holdings II Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

