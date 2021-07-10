Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Lowers Stock Position in ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd decreased its position in shares of ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ACEV) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,901 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in ACE Convergence Acquisition were worth $101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ACE Convergence Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 33.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACEV opened at $9.94 on Friday. ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.99.

ACE Convergence Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

