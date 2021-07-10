Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $106,000 Investment in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pontem Co. (NYSE:PNTM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new stake in Pontem in the first quarter worth about $133,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,409,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,392,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Pontem in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,148,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PNTM opened at $9.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71. Pontem Co. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

Pontem Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

