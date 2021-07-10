Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $94,000 Investment in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,503,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after acquiring an additional 265,477 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 327,982 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186,616 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 34,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lannett by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 88,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LCI. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.18 per share, with a total value of $83,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 260,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,162.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Timothy C. Crew purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $177,300. 13.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LCI opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.69. Lannett Company, Inc. has a one year low of $4.12 and a one year high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $112.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

