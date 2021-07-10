E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) Receives €11.12 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of E.On Se (FRA:EOAN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €11.12 ($13.09).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EOAN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.50 ($13.53) price target on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($12.06) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Shares of EOAN stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Friday, hitting €10.13 ($11.92). 4,959,136 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €10.13. E.On has a twelve month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a twelve month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

