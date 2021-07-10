Edgeware Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.38 Million (EDG)

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 10th. Edgeware has a market cap of $30.38 million and approximately $598,032.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002974 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00054203 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00017636 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002975 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $296.59 or 0.00882020 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.92 or 0.00044360 BTC.

Edgeware Coin Profile

Edgeware is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Buying and Selling Edgeware

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.