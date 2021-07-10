Edinburgh Investment Trust (LON:EDIN) Trading Up 1.3%

Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (LON:EDIN)’s share price was up 1.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 626 ($8.18) and last traded at GBX 624 ($8.15). Approximately 91,276 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 312,662 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 616 ($8.05).

The firm has a market cap of £1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 51.08 and a current ratio of 58.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 629.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a GBX 10.65 ($0.14) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Edinburgh Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $6.00. Edinburgh Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.17%.

The Edinburgh Investment Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to invest primarily in the United Kingdom securities with the long-term objective of achieving an increase of the Net Asset Value per share in excess of the growth in the Financial Times Stock Exchange (FTSE) All-Share Index and growth in dividends per share in excess of the rate of the United Kingdom inflation.

