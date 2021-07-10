Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) Given Buy Rating at Chardan Capital

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Chardan Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on EDIT. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.64.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $48.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38 and a beta of 1.95. Editas Medicine has a 52-week low of $27.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.98.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 28.42% and a negative net margin of 147.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Editas Medicine will post -3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 279,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,630,000 after purchasing an additional 30,215 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after purchasing an additional 66,908 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Editas Medicine by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 79,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,591,000 after purchasing an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Editas Medicine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood.

