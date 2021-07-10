Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,270 by Analysts at Liberum Capital

Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) had its price objective hoisted by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,270 ($16.59) in a research note released on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Numis Securities upgraded Electrocomponents to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,200 ($15.68) to GBX 1,275 ($16.66) in a report on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Electrocomponents in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 1,219 ($15.93) to GBX 1,388 ($18.13) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Electrocomponents from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,142.60 ($14.93).

Shares of LON ECM traded up GBX 27 ($0.35) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,065 ($13.91). 977,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,613. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.69, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Electrocomponents has a 52-week low of GBX 638 ($8.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,110 ($14.50). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,029.03.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9.80 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 0.96%. This is a boost from Electrocomponents’s previous dividend of $6.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Electrocomponents’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.57%.

In related news, insider David Egan sold 25,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,042 ($13.61), for a total transaction of £260,729.24 ($340,644.42).

Electrocomponents Company Profile

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

