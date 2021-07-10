Ellaism Price Tops $0.0020 on Exchanges (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 10th. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Ellaism has a market capitalization of $94,365.41 and $87.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 27.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,116.01 or 0.06292434 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.34 or 0.00146711 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ellaism

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,804,494 coins and its circulating supply is 46,753,163 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

