Elliot Gibber Sells 10,000 Shares of Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Stock

Zedge, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) Director Elliot Gibber sold 10,000 shares of Zedge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Elliot Gibber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 8th, Elliot Gibber sold 15,000 shares of Zedge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total transaction of $274,350.00.

Zedge stock opened at $17.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.91 and a beta of 1.03. Zedge, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.24.

Zedge (NYSEAMERICAN:ZDGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.25 million for the quarter. Zedge had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 33.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 936.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zedge by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Zedge in the 1st quarter worth about $280,000. 24.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZDGE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Zedge in a report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zedge from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

Zedge Company Profile

Zedge, Inc engages in the provision of content platforms for smart phone personalization. The firm enables its consumers to personalize their mobile devices with free ring tones, wallpapers, home screen widgets, app icons, and notification sounds. Its users can access content via smart phone app, called Zedge.

