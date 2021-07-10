eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) by 3,250.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,047,264 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,016,008 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in eMagin were worth $3,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eMagin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in eMagin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in eMagin by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 29,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in eMagin by 358.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMAN stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.41. eMagin Co. has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $5.42. The stock has a market cap of $220.43 million, a P/E ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

In related news, major shareholder Ltd Ginola sold 40,798 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total value of $99,547.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,276,916 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,675.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Stillwater Holdings Llc sold 12,019 shares of eMagin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $42,547.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 773,895 shares in the company, valued at $2,739,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,458,489 shares of company stock worth $5,113,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

