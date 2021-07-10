EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Shares Acquired by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 0.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,266,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $115,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 389.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth $97,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in EnerSys during the first quarter worth $141,000. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EnerSys stock opened at $97.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.44. EnerSys has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.90.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company had revenue of $813.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.87 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on EnerSys in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

About EnerSys

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

