Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Up 0.9%

Posted by on Jul 10th, 2021

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. 4,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 31,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $594.58 million for the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

