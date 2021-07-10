Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Up 0.9%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY)’s stock price shot up 0.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.51 and last traded at $7.51. 4,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 31,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.44.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $594.58 million for the quarter.

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 60 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; and 45 complementary plants, which comprise 3 biomass, 38 wind farms, 2 photovoltaic solar power plants, and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

