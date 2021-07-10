EOS Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. EOS has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion and $1.81 billion worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOS coin can now be purchased for about $3.94 or 0.00011791 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, EOS has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004224 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000037 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000572 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,031,149,702 coins and its circulating supply is 955,065,957 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.