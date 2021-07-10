Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Select Medical by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,098,775 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,252,000 after purchasing an additional 141,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Select Medical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,738,462 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $604,881,000 after purchasing an additional 533,692 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,107,161 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $85,944,000 after purchasing an additional 47,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,052,425 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,987,000 after purchasing an additional 285,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth $34,796,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SEM opened at $41.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.05. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

In other news, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total value of $186,832.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,223,977.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin F. Jackson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $2,003,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,135,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,496,599.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233 over the last quarter. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

