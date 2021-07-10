Eqis Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,511 shares of the local business review company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Yelp by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,498 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in Yelp by 25.3% in the first quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 1,519 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Yelp by 32.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Yelp by 1.6% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,540 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Yelp by 0.7% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,710 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Yelp alerts:

In other news, insider Laurence Wilson sold 2,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.04, for a total value of $88,024.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 180,343 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Patterson sold 17,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $697,439.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,150,985.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,889 shares of company stock worth $1,210,010. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Yelp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Yelp in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yelp from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Yelp in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised Yelp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Yelp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.16.

Shares of YELP stock opened at $39.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -262.32 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $43.86.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The local business review company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $232.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.40 million. Yelp had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Yelp Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yelp Profile

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

See Also: The four types of profit margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.