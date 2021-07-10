Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $513,000 in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $151,000.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

VNLA stock opened at $50.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.20. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.52.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.