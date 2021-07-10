Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 6,518 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,518 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWZ. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWZ opened at $38.62 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

