Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 663 Shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAG. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 74.6% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,464,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,508,000 after buying an additional 28,250 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 471.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 376,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,173,000 after buying an additional 310,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 7,483.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.25.

PAG opened at $78.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.07. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $93.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.60.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 20.79%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.51%.

In related news, EVP Claude H. Denker III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total transaction of $1,354,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,391,577.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,568,823. 44.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

