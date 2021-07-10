Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.730-$27.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.56 billion-$6.62 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.62 billion.

EQIX opened at $820.32 on Friday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $839.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.48 billion, a PE ratio of 179.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $768.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($4.29). The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.21 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Equinix will post 24.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.37%.

A number of research firms have commented on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Equinix from $932.00 to $907.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $864.48.

In other Equinix news, Director Gary Hromadko sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $796.00, for a total transaction of $7,960,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 158,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,975,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $714.96, for a total value of $142,992.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Equinix stock. Camden National Bank lifted its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,519.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

