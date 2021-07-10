Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $6.99. Equinox Gold shares last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 13,328 shares traded.

EQX has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Equinox Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Desjardins cut shares of Equinox Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Equinox Gold from C$17.25 to C$16.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Equinox Gold in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.21.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.30.

Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.11). Equinox Gold had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $229.70 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,439,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,483,000 after purchasing an additional 107,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 1,405.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,133,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058,221 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 390.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,604,000 after purchasing an additional 757,733 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 924,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 654,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 112,767 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinox Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Aurizona gold mine located in MaranhÃ£o State; the Fazenda gold mine located in Bahia State; the RDM gold mine located in Minas Gerais State; the Pilar gold mine located in GoiÃ¡s State; and the Santa Luz gold mine located in Bahia State, Brazil.

