Equitable Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 2,408 EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,408 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 758,245 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,045,000 after buying an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 196,964 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,014,000 after buying an additional 13,227 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 17,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in shares of EMCOR Group by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $122.56 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.22 and a twelve month high of $129.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.60. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 17.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

