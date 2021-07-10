Equitable Trust Co. Has $245,000 Stake in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Equitable Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 37.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Medpace by 88.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medpace by 171.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 4,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total transaction of $824,829.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 706,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,428,932.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 31,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total transaction of $5,836,545.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,453,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,542,415.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 256,332 shares of company stock worth $47,118,758. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEDP opened at $183.97 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.72 and a one year high of $196.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.64.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Medpace had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $260.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

