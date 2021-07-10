Equitable Trust Co. Sells 240 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Equitable Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $402.57.

Shares of LMT opened at $383.11 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.88. The firm has a market cap of $106.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

