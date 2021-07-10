Equitable Trust Co. Takes Position in Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV)

Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 23.3% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 217,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 41,129 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Hemisphere Media Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $818,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 652,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,590,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 7.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,001,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,664,000 after purchasing an additional 67,944 shares during the last quarter. 31.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HMTV stock opened at $11.75 on Friday. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.64 and a 12 month high of $14.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.16.

Hemisphere Media Group (NASDAQ:HMTV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Hemisphere Media Group had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $37.58 million during the quarter.

About Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc, the Spanish-language media company, operates broadcast and cable television networks, and digital content platforms. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 17.9 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; WAPA, a broadcast television network and television content producer; WAPA.TV, a news and entertainment website, as well as mobile apps, featuring content produced by WAPA; and WAPA Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico.

