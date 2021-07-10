Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now anticipates that the consumer goods maker will post earnings of $3.29 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s FY2022 earnings at $4.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BUD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Wednesday. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.67.

NYSE BUD opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.82%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

