Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.70% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “The Erste Bank der Muster is a traditional banking group and providering financial services in Central and Eastern Europe. It focuses on retail and SME banking. It offers a range of products through group-wide bundling of product know how into Competence Centres covering, among others, Debt financing, Equity capital markets ,Mergers and acquisitions,Debt advisory, Project financing, Syndication, Real Estate financing and solutions, Infrastructure Finance & Public Sector, Merchant Banking / Private Equity, Leasing solutions (IMMORENT), and Corporate Cash Management. Its customers can avail its products in netbanking, wether it is Komfort-Kredit, Profit account, Bonus account, Building society contract, Pension plan or the order of MasterCard or VISA Card. Erste Bank focuses on private clients, corporate clients and the public sector. it offers all financial products under one roof. It operates in the areas of investment , construction and living , and leasing. Erste Bank is based in Vienna, Austria. “

EBKDY has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Erste Group Bank to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on Erste Group Bank in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised Erste Group Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Erste Group Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Erste Group Bank in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Erste Group Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of EBKDY stock opened at $18.40 on Thursday. Erste Group Bank has a 12 month low of $9.76 and a 12 month high of $21.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.46.

Erste Group Bank (OTCMKTS:EBKDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Erste Group Bank had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Erste Group Bank will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Erste Group Bank Company Profile

Erste Group Bank AG provides a range of banking and other financial services to retail, corporate, real estate, and public sector customers in Austria, Central and Eastern Europe, and internationally. It operates through Retail, Corporates, Group Markets, Asset/Liability Management and Local Corporate Center, Savings Banks, and Group Corporate Center segments.

