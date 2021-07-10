ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma (NASDAQ:ERYP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Erytech Pharma S.A. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It discovers and developes therapies for rare forms of cancer and orphan diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of eryaspase, erymethionase, eryminase, ERYZYME and ERYMMUNE which are in clinical stages. It operates primarily in France and the United States. Erytech Pharma S.A. is based in France. “

Shares of ERYTECH Pharma stock opened at $4.91 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. ERYTECH Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $13.95.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ERYTECH Pharma Company Profile

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases in France and the United States. Its lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase 3 clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer, and in Phase 2 stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer and second-line acute lymphoblastic leukemia patients.

