Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WTRG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,702,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,280 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,021,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 12.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,852,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,647,000 after purchasing an additional 311,847 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 4.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,742,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 118,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 29.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,564,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,810,000 after purchasing an additional 576,728 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTRG opened at $47.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.12. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $49.36. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.54.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $583.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $700.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 23.27%. Analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.268 per share. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Separately, Barclays increased their target price on Essential Utilities from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

In other news, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 71,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,375,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

