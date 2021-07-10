Ethereum Classic Market Capitalization Reaches $5.68 Billion (ETC)

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 10th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. Ethereum Classic has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion and $2.04 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for $48.81 or 0.00146016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,096.96 or 0.06272770 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ethereum Classic Coin Profile

Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic is an attempt at keeping the Ethereum blockchain unaltered by the part of the community that opposed the hard fork and the return of The DAO funds. It started trading on Poloniex and is getting more and more traction. The Ethereum Classic mission statement is: “We believe in decentralized, censorship-resistant, permissionless blockchains. We believe in the original vision of Ethereum as a world computer you can't shut down, running irreversible smart contracts. We believe in a strong separation of concerns, where system forks are only possible in order to correct actual platform bugs, not to bail out failed contracts and special interests. We believe in censorship-resistant platform that can be actually trusted – by anyone.” Our block explorer data: total coins supply, total network hash rate, last block number and total difficulty are freely provided by https://gastracker.io/ In 2017, the Die Hard fork was implemented in ETC, removing the Ethereum difficulty bomb. Currently, there are no plans to move to Proof of Stake like Ethereum, although developers at the IOHK institute are developing a new PoS protocol for Ethereum Classic. “

