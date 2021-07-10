Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVLO. JMP Securities raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,016. The company has a market cap of $731.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences Company Profile

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.

