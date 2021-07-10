Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) Now Covered by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.41% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on EVLO. JMP Securities raised their price target on Evelo Biosciences from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Evelo Biosciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.
Shares of Evelo Biosciences stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,016. The company has a market cap of $731.76 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.23. Evelo Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $19.93. The company has a quick ratio of 7.17, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 212.8% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 124,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 84,906 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $268,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $347,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Evelo Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
Evelo Biosciences Company Profile
Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a whole-microbe candidate for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; and is in clinical development trial for the treatment of psoriasis and atopic dermatitis, as well as for the hyperinflammatory response associated with COVID-19.
