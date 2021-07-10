EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) General Counsel Purchases 49,997.00 in Stock

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) General Counsel Lisa E. Storey purchased 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 17.00 per share, with a total value of 49,997.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 299,999. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of EVCM stock opened at 17.08 on Friday. EverCommerce Inc. has a 12-month low of 16.24 and a 12-month high of 21.00.
