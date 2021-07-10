Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Evergy in a report issued on Wednesday, July 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Evergy’s FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.99 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.20 EPS.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EVRG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Evergy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $61.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy has a 12 month low of $48.61 and a 12 month high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $62.49.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Evergy by 42.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 59,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 6.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 116,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 193,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,504,000 after buying an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 61.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 183,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,948,000 after buying an additional 69,974 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 3,564.1% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 20,066 shares during the period. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder purchased 2,269,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.03%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.