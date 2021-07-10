Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Evergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Evergy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.20.

Shares of NYSE EVRG opened at $61.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.36. Evergy has a 52 week low of $48.61 and a 52 week high of $65.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Evergy will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Evergy’s payout ratio is currently 69.03%.

In related news, Director C John Wilder acquired 2,269,447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVRG. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Evergy by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 349,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,406,000 after buying an additional 50,857 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,568,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

