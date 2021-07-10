Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Exelon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exelon from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exelon from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $44.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.16. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $47.36.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

In related news, CEO Michael Innocenzo sold 16,000 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.99, for a total value of $719,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,626.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 155,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after purchasing an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

