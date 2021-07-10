FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,919 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 469.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,496,000 after acquiring an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FDS opened at $343.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.54. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $365.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.79.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 30.17%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FDS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

