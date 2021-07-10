Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Given New C$780.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from C$685.00 to C$780.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

OTCMKTS FRFHF opened at $441.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $458.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 7.07 and a quick ratio of 7.07. Fairfax Financial has a 1-year low of $259.00 and a 1-year high of $480.05.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 10.09%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

