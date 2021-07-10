Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) PT Raised to C$650.00

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$600.00 to C$650.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Fairfax Financial from C$685.00 to C$780.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Fairfax Financial stock opened at $441.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Fairfax Financial has a 52-week low of $259.00 and a 52-week high of $480.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $458.83.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $28.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $26.46 by $2.45. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter. Fairfax Financial had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 10.09%.

About Fairfax Financial

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

