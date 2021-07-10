Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 85.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,377 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Farfetch by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Invictus RG acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farfetch by 433.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Farfetch alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Farfetch from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.75.

Shares of Farfetch stock opened at $49.01 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $18.98 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The company has a market capitalization of $17.36 billion, a PE ratio of -5.06 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.53.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $485.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.79 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 150.27% and a negative return on equity of 1,281.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.