Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, B. Riley raised Farmer Bros. from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of NASDAQ FARM opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.32. Farmer Bros. has a one year low of $3.40 and a one year high of $13.08. The firm has a market cap of $187.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.67.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $93.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.37 million. Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 26.90% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. As a group, research analysts expect that Farmer Bros. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FARM. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Farmer Bros. by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Farmer Bros. during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

