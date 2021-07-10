Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fastly Inc. provides infrastructure software. The Company offers cloud computing, image optimization, security, edge computer technology and streaming solutions. Fastly Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fastly in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.69.

Shares of FSLY stock opened at $56.39 on Thursday. Fastly has a 1 year low of $39.47 and a 1 year high of $136.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.99 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $84.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.15 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 43.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fastly will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fastly news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $22,141,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $42,380.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,288.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 203,123 shares of company stock worth $11,125,371. Company insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in Fastly in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fastly in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in Fastly in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

About Fastly

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

