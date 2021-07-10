FIL Ltd Has $168,000 Stake in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 49.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,954,894 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $773,937,000 after buying an additional 1,234,554 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 109.3% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,289,323 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $237,886,000 after buying an additional 2,240,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,914,714 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $161,644,000 after buying an additional 52,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,791,955 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $99,381,000 after buying an additional 176,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,543,000. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LPX opened at $59.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.12. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.87. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The building manufacturing company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $915.98 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 63.93%. The company’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 12.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 14.85%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 8,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total transaction of $548,080.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,372,320.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LPX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.13.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

