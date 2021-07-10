FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

FIL Ltd reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,047 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $238.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.21.

McDonald’s stock opened at $235.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $175.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $183.01 and a 12-month high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.29%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

