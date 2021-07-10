FIL Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

FIL Ltd lessened its holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 87.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 94,867 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

RUN stock opened at $52.58 on Friday. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $100.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32. The stock has a market cap of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -63.35 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 112,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,822,905.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 113,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Stephens began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Recommended Story: Balanced Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.